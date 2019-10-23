Florida Senate votes to remove Israel as Broward County Sheriff

By: Associated Press

October 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- The Florida Senate is backing Gov. Ron DeSantis in suspending a county sheriff who the Republican governor said bungled the handling of last year's mass shooting in Parkland.

The Senate voted 25-15 Wednesday for the removal of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

The outcome in the Republican-dominated Senate was not surprising, coming two days after the Senate Rules Committee sided with the governor's decision to oust Israel.

An investigator appointed by the chamber to look into Israel's suspension had recommended the sheriff be reinstated.

DeSantis used his authority to remove the lawman after deeming him incompetent in his department's response to the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings that killed 15 students and two staffers.

Israel has vowed to run for his old job in next year's election, and DeSantis has said he would not seek to remove him should he win.