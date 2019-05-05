Florida State Graduates Walk

By: Richie Pergolizzi WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It was a moment students at Florida State University would never forget.

Over the weekend, FSU students crowded the Tucker Civic Center to take the next step of their lives. The event drew thousands of smiling students and excited loved ones to Florida's Capitol city.

One-by-one Florida State graduates lined up to celebrate their next chapter in life.

“It’s kind of surreal in a way, it hasn’t hit me yet.” said Vernon Corbin, FSU Graduate.

“I really wouldn’t trade these experiences for everything and graduating coming to the end. It’s a little bittersweet.” said Elisha Converse, Political Science Graduate.

In all Florida State awarded more than 6,500 students graduated this spring with over 5,500 graduates who participated. That means a lot of futures to look forward to.

“I would like to end up either in academia as a professor or doing research at a private institute.” said Rachel Knoblach, Criminology Graduate.