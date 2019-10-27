Florida State University Police Department investigates an on-campus robbery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Florida State University Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on FSU's main campus on Saturday night.

According to recently released FSU alert, it happened around 11:30 p.m.

An unknown suspect robbed an FSU student who was walking along Learning Way, near Einstein's Bagels.

The alert says the suspect snatched the victim's wallet from their hand and ran to a nearby car, then drove off. The suspect was last seen driving southwest of the campus.

The victim believes the suspect did have a firearm on him.

The suspect is described as a black male who appears to be college aged, dark complexion, with a short buzz cut hairstyle.

He was described as being around 5'6 and wearing an FSU shirt and dark pants.

He drove away in a black, four-door Lexus. His vehicle tag is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FSUPD investigator Ryan Bailey at 850-491-0729.

