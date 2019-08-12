Florida State QB Jordan Travis granted immediate eligibility

By: Chris Nee | Noels247

August 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been granted the necessary transfer waivers allowing for immediate eligibility in the 2019 season, it was announced Monday.

“We are excited for Jordan and thankful to the people who examined his situation and reason for his transfer,” head coach Willie Taggart said via a release. “Specifically, we want to thank FSU’s compliance office, the Committee for Legislative Relief, the ACC faculty athletics representatives and the University of Louisville for their cooperation. This has been a long but deliberate process, and we are happy to achieve closure on Jordan’s situation.”

Taggart was asked about Travis’ eligibility on Sunday, but stated at that time that nothing had changed regarding his status of waiting on final word regarding his eligibility status.

Travis is a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Louisville, appearing in three games as a true freshman in 2018. The West Palm Beach native was 4-for-14 passing for 17 yards and one touchdown and gained 40 yards on eight carries for the Cardinals. At The Benjamin School, Travis was the 2017 FHSAA 3-A Player of the Year and Palm Beach Player of the Year and was rated as the nation’s No. 24 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 class.

The Division I Committee for Legislative Relief, which is comprised of administrators from schools and conferences within Division I, approved Travis’ waiver on appeal. Then, a request to the ACC faculty athletics representatives was required to waive the conference’s restriction against immediate eligibility for undergraduate student-athletes who transfer directly from one conference school to another. The final decision from the faculty athletics representatives was communicated to FSU on Monday.

Portions of article taken directly from FSU press release..