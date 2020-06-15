Florida State lefty Velez signs with Marlins

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State lefthanded reliever Antonio Velez has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Marlins.

Velez is the first, and so far only, player to be signed by the Marlins as an undrafted free agent, according to D1Baseball's UDFA tracker.

A Bradenton, Florida native, Velez previously pitched at Hillsborough Community college before suiting up for the garnet and gold.

As a Seminole, Velez totaled a 6-2 record in 28 games (62.2 innings), logging a 3.16 ERA, including a 0.52 ERA in six appearances in the abbreviated 2020 campaign (17.1 innings of work).

Velez is the first player to sign with a major league club from the 2020 Seminoles team; CJ Van Eyk, who was drafted by the Blue Jays in the second round, and Shane Drohan, who was taken in the fifth round by the Red Sox, have yet to sign.