Florida State University Police Department investigates a robbery near Call Street and Convocation Way

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida State University Police Department is now investigating a strong armed robbery that happened near the intersection of Call Street and Convocation Way.

The incident happening early Sunday morning around 2:25 according to an alert sent out by FSU.

Authorities say two unidentified male suspects robbed an FSU student as the victim and their sibling were walking back to a residence hall.

The victim was attacked by one of the suspects, who is described as a thin black male in his early 20s, standing a little over 6 feet tall . He was also described as wearing a striped tank top, gold Gucci belt and had a low cut hairstyle.

The first suspect then took the victim's belongings and then ran off with another suspect afterwards.

The suspect implied that he had a weapon, but no weapon was actually seen by the victim.

The second suspect is described as a black male standing around 5"9 with glasses and shoulder length dreads.

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to contact FSUPD investigator Varner at 850-354-1511.