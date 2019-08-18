Florida State University holding "Fan Day" today in the Tucker Center

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- FSU held its annual "Fan Day" today at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The event was open to the public and allowed fans to come in and meet football players and coaches, including FSU's head coach, Willie Taggart. They had photo opportunities as well as the chance to get an item autographed by the team.

Each attendee was given a poster, an FSU cup, a koozie, and a season schedule for Florida State football.

WCTV also held a booth for the event allowing photo opportunities as well as a football game for children in attendance.