Florida State University sends out "Shelter-in-Place" alert

June 8, 2020

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned that officers are looking for a male subject wearing shorts and no shirt. The subject is said to be on foot and heading toward Stadium Drive from the Jackson Bluff Road area.

The subject is said to be armed with a hand gun.

FSUPD say everyone on campus should continue to Shelter-in-place.

UPDATE: 12:12 p.m.

WCTV has reached out to Florida State University Police, but have not received any information. We reached out to the City of Tallahassee Police as well, but were told to contact FSUPD.

WCTV is working to confirm the details of this alert, and we have reporters on the way to the campus.

At 11:45 a.m. Florida State Police sent out a "Dangerous Situation" alert to all students and staff. According to the alert, the situation is a "dangerous or life-threatening."

All individuals on campus should seek shelter and stay away from doors and windows.

