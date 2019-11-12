Florida State announces 2020 baseball schedule

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Visits to Dick Howser Stadium by Florida Atlantic, Texas Tech and Florida highlight the 2020 Florida State baseball schedule, which was announced by the university on Tuesday.

FSU opens the 2020 season, the first under new head coach Mike Martin Jr., on Friday, February 14 in the first of a three-game series against Niagra at 6 p.m.

Games against Niagra follow that weekend on Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).

The Noles then welcome USF for a mid-week clash before hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats for a three-game weekend series (Feb. 21-23) before taking to the road for the first time for a mid-week clash against Jacksonville on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

FAU and Texas Tech come to Tallahassee on Feb. 28-March 1 as part of an in-season tournament between three postseason teams from 2019, and a March 3 trip to Mercer rounds out pre-conference play for the Noles.

FSU will face off with the University of Florida on three occasions this season: Tuesday, March 10 in Gainesville; Tuesday, March 24 in Jacksonville; and Tuesday, April 14 in Tallahassee.

The FSU ACC road scheduled features trips to Duke (March 6-8), Pitt (March 20-22), Boston College (April 3-5), Wake Forest (April 17-19) and Clemson (May 14-16).

The Noles' home conference schedule will see Georgia Tech (March 13-15), NC State (March 20-22), Notre Dame (April 9-11), Miami (April 24-26) and Louisville (May 1-3) come to Dick Howser.

Florida State went 42-23 last season, including a 17-13 ACC record and a 28-9 mark at home on their way to a Cinderella College World Series run after sweeping their way through the Regional and Super Regional rounds.

The full 2020 FSU baseball schedule can be seen below.