Florida State announces 2020 softball schedule

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State softball team has announced their 2020 schedule, a slate that includes matchups against five teams that competed in the 2019 Women's College World Series.

Matchup's with 2019 WCWS participants Washington, Alabama, Florida Minnesota and UCLA (who won the 2019 championship) highlight the Seminoles slate.

The 2020 season will unofficially kickoff on Saturday, February 1 with FSU Fan Day before the Joanne Graf Classic officially kicks off the season, with matchups against North Carolina, Alabama and Detroit Mercy slated from Feb. 7-9.

The Noles will host FAMU on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. before heading to Clearwater to take part in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. There, FSU will face Washington, Minnesota, Northwestern, Liberty and UCLA from Feb. 14-16 before returning home on Feb. 26 to face UCF.

Baylor, Kent State, Arkansas and Villanova will be the Noles' opponents in Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Woo Pig Classic (Feb 28-March 1).

After The Spring Games (March 6-8), the Noles travel to Gainesville to face the Gators (March 11) before opening ACC play on the road at Duke (March 13-15).

FSU will also travel to Notre Dame (April 4-6), Clemson (April 17-19) and Virginia Tech (May 1-3) in ACC play.

The Noles will host Louisville (March 20-22), Georgia Tech (March 28-30), Syracuse (April 10-12) and Virginia (April 24-26).

FSU's home date with Florida is slated for Tuesday, April 21 with a 7 p.m. first pitch.

In all, the Noles will face 32 different opponents in 2020.

To see FSU's full schedule, click here.

FSU went 55-10 last year, including a 32-4 home record and a 19-5 conference clip, winning the ACC tournament but falling to Oklahoma State in three games in the Super Regional round.