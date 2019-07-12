Florida State announces full women's basketball non-conference schedule

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Friday, Florida State unveiled their full non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2019/20 campaign.

FSU will open their season on Tuesday, November 5 against Charleston Southern and will play home games against Jacksonville (Nov. 13), Samford (Nov. 17), Michigan State (December 5, part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge), St. John's (Dec. 15) and North Florida (Dec. 18).

On the road, the Noles will take on LSU (Nov. 9), Illinois-Chicago (Nov. 23) and Florida (Nov. 26).

FSU will take part in two neutral-site games. They'll play Texas A&M on November 30 as part of the Maggie Dixon Classic (at TCU) and they'll face Michigan on Dec. 22 as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase.

The Noles' meeting with Michigan will also be their final non-conference game of the season.

Florida State also announced which ACC teams would be home games for the Noles this season; Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Miami, UNC, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

FSU says season tickets will go on sale on Monday.

The Noles went 24-9 last season, and went 10-6 in conference play.