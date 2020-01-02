Florida State baseball announces date, times for 2020 Fan Day

By  | 
Posted:

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
January 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State baseball fans will get their first look of the 2020 Seminoles during FSU's annual fan day, which will take place on Saturday, February 8 at Dick Howser Stadium.

FSU says activities are slated to begin around 2:30 p.m., following the Noles' basketball game against Miami, with the Garnet and Gold scrimmage taking place starting at 5 p.m.

This is the first fan day with Mike Martin Jr. as the skipper for FSU.

The Noles, who went 42-23 last year and made the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, open the 2020 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Niagara in the first of a three-game series.

To see FSU's full 2020 baseball schedule, click here.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus