Florida State baseball announces date, times for 2020 Fan Day

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
January 2, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State baseball fans will get their first look of the 2020 Seminoles during FSU's annual fan day, which will take place on Saturday, February 8 at Dick Howser Stadium.
👉🏼Mark your calendars for the 2020 Seminoles Baseball Fan Day!— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 2, 2020
🗓Saturday, Feb. 8 | 2:30PM
🏟Dick Howser Stadium
Festivities are scheduled to begin at 2:30PM following the @FSUHoops game.
Garnet & Gold scrimmage slated for 5pm. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uOFbZce523
FSU says activities are slated to begin around 2:30 p.m., following the Noles' basketball game against Miami, with the Garnet and Gold scrimmage taking place starting at 5 p.m.
This is the first fan day with Mike Martin Jr. as the skipper for FSU.
The Noles, who went 42-23 last year and made the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, open the 2020 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Niagara in the first of a three-game series.
To see FSU's full 2020 baseball schedule, click here.