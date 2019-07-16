Florida State basketball announces full non-conference schedule

By  | 
Posted:

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State has announced their full non-conference scheduled for the upcoming 2019/20 men's basketball season.

FSU will open with consecutive road games for the first time since the 2008/09 season, when the Seminoles opened with wins at Jacksonville (59-57) and at La Salle (65-61).

Previously known matchups for FSU included their Sunday, November 10 date with the Florida Gators, their first three games of the Emerald Coast Classic as well as their December 3 matchup with Indiana as part of the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

The full Florida State non-conference schedule can be seen below.

November
Nov. 10: at Florida
Nov. 15: vs. Western Carolina
Nov. 20: vs. Chattanooga*
Nov. 23: vs. St. Francis (PA)
Nov. 25: vs. Chicago State*
Nov. 29: at Tennessee*
Nov. 30: TBA*
Dec. 3: at Indiana
Dec. 17: vs. North Florida
Dec. 21: TBA (Orange Bowl Basketball Classic - Sunrise, Fla.)
Dec. 28: North Alabama

Games with * indicate game played part of the Emerald Coast Classic.

The full Florida State basketball schedule can be seen here.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus