Florida State basketball announces full non-conference schedule

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State has announced their full non-conference scheduled for the upcoming 2019/20 men's basketball season.

FSU will open with consecutive road games for the first time since the 2008/09 season, when the Seminoles opened with wins at Jacksonville (59-57) and at La Salle (65-61).

Previously known matchups for FSU included their Sunday, November 10 date with the Florida Gators, their first three games of the Emerald Coast Classic as well as their December 3 matchup with Indiana as part of the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

The full Florida State non-conference schedule can be seen below.

November

Nov. 10: at Florida

Nov. 15: vs. Western Carolina

Nov. 20: vs. Chattanooga*

Nov. 23: vs. St. Francis (PA)

Nov. 25: vs. Chicago State*

Nov. 29: at Tennessee*

Nov. 30: TBA*

Dec. 3: at Indiana

Dec. 17: vs. North Florida

Dec. 21: TBA (Orange Bowl Basketball Classic - Sunrise, Fla.)

Dec. 28: North Alabama

Games with * indicate game played part of the Emerald Coast Classic.

The full Florida State basketball schedule can be seen here.