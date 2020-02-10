Florida State battles, but loses, at Duke, 70-65

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

No. 8 Florida State battled at No. 7 Duke on Monday evening, but came up short losing to the Blue Devils 70-65, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

FSU never led by more than two, but went toe-to-toe with the Blue Devils into the final minute. The Blue Devils iced it late with their final six points coming at the free throw line.

A crucial play came with about 13 seconds remaining when Trent Forrest, who caught an elbow across the face, was called for a foul on Matthew Hurt, who had rebounded a miss by Wendell Moore. Hurt went to the line and put the Blue Devils up five. The elbow, and foul, was not reviewed.

Forrest finished with 18 points to lead all scorers. He also had nine rebounds, four assists and a career-high eight steals. Malik Osborne (14 points) and Devin Vassell (11 points) were also in double figures for FSU.

The Blue Devils had four in double figures, led by Tre Jones and Jared Goldwire scoring 13 points each. Vernon Carey Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Seminoles (20-4, 10-3 ACC) now sit in third in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. The Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 ACC) are one spot ahead of the Seminoles in second place.

FSU trailed 33-32 at the half, despite trailing by as many as 10 points early in the first half.

On the evening, the Seminoles were 25-for-66 (37.9%) from the field, but just 3-for-18 (16.7%) from the perimeter. The Seminoles also struggled at the line, going 12-for-20 (60.0%). FSU had just seven assists and committed 12 turnovers.

The Blue Devils were 23-for-51 (45.1%) from the field, 7-for-17 (41.2%) from the perimeter and 17-for-22 (77.3%) from the line. The Blue Devils had 13 assists and 21 turnovers. The Seminoles converted those turnovers into 15 points.

Duke had a 39-36 advantage on the boards. FSU did record 17 offensive boards, which contributed to 17 second-chance points for the Seminoles.

FSU has now lost five straight to Duke. They have won just twice ever at Duke.