Florida State chapters of Delta Tau Delta, Theta Nu Xi suspended following hazing allegations

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Theta Nu Xi sorority and Delta Tau Delta fraternity at Florida State University have both been suspended from the university.

According to their scorecard on FSU's website, DTD has been suspended by their national headquarters, while TNX has been suspended by the university.

FSU investigated allegations of hazing by DTD in October, while TNX was charged with alleged violation of the Student Code of Conduct due to alleged hazing earlier this month.

WCTV has reached out to both Florida State and the national governing body for Delta Tau Delta, but have not heard back.