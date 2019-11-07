Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson likely out for season with hand injury

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

November 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is likely done for the season with a hand injury.

FSU, in a prepared statement from interim head coach Odell Haggins, announced that Wilson sustained a hand injury during last week’s game against Miami:

“After consulting with our athletic training staff and team physicians it was determined that surgery was the best course of action for Marvin. He had surgery earlier this week and is expected to miss the rest of this season. Marvin is disappointed, but he will remain involved as a captain and respected leader for our team.”

Noles247 was told by several sources earlier this week that Wilson was dealing with a hand injury that limited his practice participation. We reported on Thursday morning that he had missed time at practice, but were unable to confirm the extent of his injury. A school spokesperson did not confirm nor deny the injury when Noles247 asked about Wilson’s status on Wednesday afternoon.

There is now clarity about Wilson’s status moving forward, and it’s a less than ideal situation for an FSU team that’s already dealing with the emotional fallout from head coach Willie Taggart being fired on Sunday. The Seminoles head to Boston College for a noon contest on Saturday, and BC features two bruising 240-pound runners in AJ Dillon and David Bailey.

Going against BC’s ground-and-pound without its best defensive player is a tough break for FSU.

And the loss transcends just on-field production. Wilson has 44 tackles, a team-high 5.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss this season, but he’s also a captain and a true leader for a program that’s been in transition throughout the duration of his career. Haggins recently praised Wilson’s leadership after Taggart was fired, but the Texas native has been a steady force both vocally and emotionally for FSU. Effort and intensity have rarely been issues for the former five-star recruit, despite FSU’s struggles on the field.

Redshirt junior Cedric Wood is expected to start in Wilson’s place on Saturday.