Florida State does not "intend" to activate a distance learning contingency plan

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Florida sent a memo to its professors telling them to move their classes online, effective immediately.

WCTV reached out to Florida State University to see if it was considering a similar move. Amy Farnum-Patronis with the

Office of University Communications said there were no plans at this time and released the following statement.

"Florida State University administrators are continuing to monitor the situation but do not intend to activate a distance learning contingency plan at this time. However, FSU is ready and will do so if necessary. For now, university officials are proactively working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and following the guidance of local and state authorities, as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC)."

The communications department at Florida A&M did not get back to WCTV Monday night.