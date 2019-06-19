Florida State eliminated from College World Series, Martin's career ends, in 4-1 loss to Texas Tech

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 19, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WCTV) -- The 40-year managerial career of Mike Martin has officially come to a close after Florida State's offense was shut down by Texas Tech in a 4-1 loss to end the Seminoles' run in the College World Series.

Florida State mustered just two runs in their three CWS game, tying for the least amount of runs ever scored over a three-game span in the tournament.

Texas Tech struck for the game's first run in the top of the third inning on an RBI single from Cameron Warren, who drove in Dylan Neuse, who led the frame off with a bloop single to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Florida State responded in the bottom of the fourth, scoring just their second run of the College World Series and did so by playing small ball.

Leadoff free passes were issued to Robby Martin (walk) and Matheu Nelson (hit by pitch) and after a Carter Smith sacrifice bunt, were set at second and third base, respectively.

Red Raider catcher Braxton Fulford attempted to pick Nelson off at second, but the errant throw rolled into centerfield and allowed Martin to score from third, tying the game at 1-1.

FSU left Nelson stranded at third, and left runners on base in all but one inning, totaling 10, including six being left in scoring position.

TTU took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth on a leadoff homer off the bat of Brian Klein in the last at-bat for FSU starter Conor Grady.

Despite allowing the two runs, Grady was stellar, scattering six hits across his 5.0+ innings of work. He also walked two and struck out four.

Chase Haney was solid for the Noles in relief of Grady, working two hitless innings, but was pulled in the eighth in favor of JC Flowers, who ran into trouble.

Flowers failed to record an out in the eighth inning, allowing a single, a strikeout/wild pitch to set up an RBI single for Kurt WIlson to make it 3-1.

Flowers was pulled after just 15 pitches in favor of Antonio Velez, who struck out the side but walked in a run in between there, giving Texas Tech a 4-1 advantage.

Florida State ended the game with a runner at second base but Taylor Floyd, who was great in relief for TTU, struck out the side in the ninth to end the game.

FSU ends their season with a 42-23 record.

Texas Tech advances to face Michigan. A win, and the Red Raiders and Wolverines will play a winner-take-all game for a spot in the CWS championship series. A Red Raider loss and the Wolverines will have clinched their spot in the aforementioned best-of-three.