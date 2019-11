Florida State football players react to Taggart's firing

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Current Florida State football players have taken to social media to voice their feelings on the firing of FSU head coach Willie Taggart on Sunday afternoon.

..... — ϟ THOR ϟ (@JaidenWoodbey) November 3, 2019

It’ll forever be love Fsu ✌🏽 — 16. (@king_durden35) November 3, 2019

Damn — 29 (@2nineee) November 3, 2019

He gave me a chance, no other coach would give. I am forever grateful! ❤️ https://t.co/lBESS9alzj — 20 (@KHII__5) November 3, 2019

I love you so much coach 🖤 I promise it hurt me so bad man 😩🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/il9h1bl05c — Tamorrion Terry (@TT1Batman) November 4, 2019

FSU has also seen two players decommit since the announcement of Taggart's firing.