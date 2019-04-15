Florida State gets past Clemson, 6-4, sweeps series

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles used timely hitting and dominant pitching to fuel their way to a 6-4 victory over the Clemson Tigers on Sunday, sweeping the weekend series.

After falling behind 3-0 early the Seminoles’ (22-13, 10-8 ACC) bats came alive as Mike Salvatore broke open the scoring for FSU with an RBI double. From there another ‘Nole would come across on a Alec Sanchez groundout, setting up a 2 run homer from Drew Mendoza to right center to give the garnet and gold a 4-3 lead they would never relinquish.

The Tigers (25-11, 11-7 ACC) were perpetually flummoxed by the FSU pitching staff, striking out 19 times at the dish, 11 by the hand of Connor Grady, who picked up his sixth win of the season on 5.1 frames of work.

The series sweep was one desperately needed by the Seminoles who end a weekend above .500 in ACC play for the first time since March 24th. Many media outlets projected the ‘Noles as a bubble team for the NCAA tournament prior to this resume building weekend.

Next up for Florida State is a three game stand in Charlottesville against the Virginia Cavaliers starting on Thursday and running through Saturday.