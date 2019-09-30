Florida State grad student watches second Jeopardy victory with family, friends

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One Florida State graduate student has all the answers, or questions, on Jeopardy.

Laurel Lathrop took home $32,000 after surviving a tense Final Jeopardy round earlier on Monday.

Friends and fellow students within FSU's English department joined Lathrop at The Bark for a very loud watch party.

Lathrop says she loved having the support while watching the episode.

"It was really fun!" she said. "Everyone was cheering, everyone was booing when the other contestants got something right, like good naturedly because they're both really nice guys. But it was really fun to have such a big group of people supporting me."

Lathrop has now earned more than $64,000 after two great performances.

Tune into Jeopardy on WCTV on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. to see if she can make it three in a row.