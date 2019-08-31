Florida State held scoreless in second half, blow 18-point lead in 36-31 loss to Boise State

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and scored two more times in the second quarter but were held scoreless in the second half as Boise State erased an 18-point lead to defeat FSU, 36-31, on Saturday in front of 50,917 fans at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Boise State scored the only points of the third quarter to take their first lead of the game at 33-31 on a one-yard rush from Robert Mahone after an 11-play, 60-yard drive down the field.

Boise then added a field goal with 7:27 to play, but held strong against FSU's defense, who sputtered after a fast and quick start to the game.

The game couldn't have started better for Florida State, who scored on five of their first six possessions of the game.

Of those five scoring drives, four of them happened in less than 90 seconds: A first quarter touchdown rush by Cam Akers of 38 yards for the first points of the game, a James Blackman touchdown throw to Tamorrion Terry of 75 yards and a Keyshawn Helton 58-yard touchdown pass from Blackman, which at the time gave the Seminoles a 31-13 lead.

To view the full play-by-play scoring breakdown from both Florida State and Boise State, click here.

But, after the Helton touchdown, the Noles' offense went ice cold, punting in seven of their last nine drives, with the only drives not ending in punts ending in a fumble and the game-sealing turnover on downs.

After totaling 358 yards of offense in the first half, FSU combined for just 68 yards in the final two quarters, while allowing 222 over the same span.

When things were good for the Noles, they were really good: James Blackman was sharp out of the gate for FSU, finishing with 327 yards passing on 23-of-33 passing and three touchdowns through the air.

Blackman also shared the love; 10 different receivers caught at least one pass, with the receiving attack led by Tamorrion Terry, who totaled four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Cam Akers looked like his old self in the backfield, carrying the ball 15 times for 116 yards and the game opening score.

BSU's Hank Bachmeier, who became the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener in school history, was strong in his debut, even when things weren't clicking on all cylinders for the Broncos on offense.

The Bronco debutant logged 407 passing yards on 30-for-51 passing with a touchdown and an interception.

Robert Mahone was the workhorse on the ground for BSU, totaling 142 yards on 24 carries and two scores.

Boise State improves their all-time ACC record to 3-2, while Florida State has dropped their opening game of the season for the second straight year.