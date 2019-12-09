Florida State hiring OC Kenny Dillingham from Auburn

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

December 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — New Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has been praised for his coaching tree. He is shaking that tree and reuniting with one of his former assistants in Tallahassee.

Kenny Dillingham, who was most recently the offensive coordinator at Auburn, has accepted a job on FSU’s staff, per a source with direct knowledge. His new role at FSU will likely be the same as his previous role at Auburn.

Dillingham is expected to immediately begin his new duties with the Seminoles.

This past season at Auburn he earned $500,000 annually. He did not have a buyout in his contract after the date of December 1st, per AL.com.

He was the primary or secondary recruiter for eight of Auburn’s current 2020 commitments.

Dillingham was with Norvell at Memphis in 2018 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before leaving for Auburn in December of that year.

Dillingham helped Memphis in 2018 to impressive offensive numbers, ranking fourth nationally in total offense (534.3 ypg), third in rushing offense (285.5 ypg) and seventh in scoring offense (43.6 ppg). Walter Camp First Team All-American and Doak Walker Award finalist Darrell Henderson rushed for 1,909 yards and 22 scores for the Tigers during the 2018 season, while quarterback Brady White threw for 3,125 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He started at Memphis in 2016, working alongside Norvell for three seasons. Prior to ascending to the offensive coordinator role, he worked as quarterbacks and tight ends coach in 2017 and worked with the quarterbacks during the 2016 season.

Prior to working at Memphis, he served alongside Norvell on Arizona State’s staff in 2014-15 as an offensive assistant. He worked directly with the tight ends in that time and also assisted in recruiting.

From 2007-12, Dillingham served in several coaching capacities with the Chaparreal High School football program in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

