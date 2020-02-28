Florida State hosts Black Alumni Summit

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Collaboration for a strong community is beginning this weekend at Florida State University.

On Friday, the Florida State University National Black Alumni kicked off the 2020 National Black Alumni Summit conference.

The second annual event brings together representatives from nearly 20 universities across the nation. Day one featured keynote speakers, like FSU President John Thrasher, former Mayor John Marks and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Event organizers said with the upcoming census and presidential election, the theme this year is civic engagement.

"From a university standpoint and an organizational standpoint, what can we do to encourage people to be involved in the process of civic leadership and civic engagement," said Ahli Moore, Vice President of Florida State Black Alumni.

The summit will continue through Sunday, closing out with a special voter registration event.

