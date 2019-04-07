What's next: Looking ahead after FSU's Spring Game

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Take away the X's and O's. There was a different kind of energy inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. Fans were excited, players were subsequently invigorated, and we were reminded of the days of old -- if only for a moment.

FSU football is optimistic after this year's Garnet vs. Gold Game. The Gold team walked away with the victory, 27-21.

"I'm really excited about where our football team is right now as a unit," Taggart said. "Right now, there's a lot of work to be done but for where we are right now I'm excited with where we're at, where we're going, excited to see some young guys go out and make some plays."

Fans came to see some action, and that's exactly what they walked away with -- the two teams combined for over 900 yards of offense. Heading into this off season, FSU's offensive line was certainly a point of improvement for the Seminoles, and while the takeaways from a scrimmage like the Spring Game can be limited and not all-that-telling, the O-line did show signs of improvement. For what it's worth, both offensive lines combined for just one penalty in the first half.

Under new Offensive Coordinator Ken Briles, the Seminoles' offense maintained a fast pace. This alleviated some pressure from the offensive line, as the pocket was mostly clean for both quarterbacks.

Quarterback James Blackman had a relatively good performance, completing 23-37 passes, although many of them were quick, high-percentage passes. Blackman's three touchdowns were indicative of the chemistry between him and the wide receivers.

Redshirt-freshman quarterback Jordan Travis, who transferred from Louisville in the off season, also had a great day. Sure, he went 22-28 with no touchdowns or interceptions, but what may be more telling is the efficiency with which he was able to run the offense.

All-in-all the Seminoles have much to look forward to this season. Second-year Defensive Coordinator Harlon Barnett certainly has some play-makers on defense, and if the Seminoles can stay healthy in the trenches, the offense will make plenty of noise as well.

"We made some mistakes," quarterback James Blackman said. "Overall, I felt we were able to go out and execute."

Continue to follow WCTV Sports for all of the latest information and highlights as the summer rolls on. Florida State's first game of the season is August 31st, against Boise State in Jacksonville.