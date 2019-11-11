Florida State moves big in CBS Sports' power rankings

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Coming off their first road victory of the season, and a win that moves them one win closer to bowl eligibility, Florida State was one of the biggest movers in this week's CBS Sports 130 college football rankings.

According to the rankings, FSU jumped 20 spots from last week, to #51, after their come-from-behind victory, which included a stretch of 21-straight points, at Chestnut Hill on Saturday.

FSU's plus-20 differential was surpassed only by Western Kentucky, who jumped 21 spots after a dismantling of Arkansas, and South Carolina, who fell 21 spots after losing to Appalachian State by five this past weekend as the biggest movers this week.

To see the full CBS Sports 130, click here.