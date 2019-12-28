Florida State names T.J. Rushing new defensive backs coach

By: Josh Newberg | Noles247

Dec. 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State has hired T.J. Rushing as the programs newest defensive backs coach. Rushing coached defensive backs at Memphis the past two seasons on Mike Norvell’s staff and will now join him at FSU.

Rushing (36 years old) got his start as a GA at Arizona State in 2013. He’s a graduate of Stanford where he played cornerback and kick returner. Rushing was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2006. He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Colts and would go on to have a seven year NFL career.

He would get his coaching start at Arizona State as a graduate assistant in 2013, on the same staff with Norvell. He left after 2014 to coach at Northern Arizona and returned to ASU in 2016 as an on-field defensive backs coach.