Florida State offensive lineman shares person account of having coronavirus

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

April 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State redshirt senior offensive lineman Andrew Boselli announced on Friday that he, along with his mother, father and brother, all have dealt with positive results when tested for the coronavirus.

“I’m 22 years old. A healthy student-athlete playing football at one of the best programs in college football history. And I had coronavirus,” Boselli opens his letter stating.

The letter was provided by FSU Athletics.

The good news for the younger Boselli, as well as his family members, is that they have recovered from it.

But in a detailed, personal first-hand account, Andrew Boselli makes it clear that his personal experience in this pandemic wasn’t a pleasant one.

“A day after my test – an unpleasant process in and of itself – I woke up feeling like I’d been hit by a bus,” Boselli wrote.

“I spent days feeling miserable,” Boselli added.

The impact of the coronavirus on his family was first felt by his father, legendary NFL lineman Tony Boselli. Then his mother. Then him. Finally his brother, Adam Boselli - himself a healthy, college-age athlete.

It has been documented just how bad it was on his father, who he describes as a ‘strong, healthy 47-year-old man with no underlying health conditions’. He spent three days in the intensive care unit and saw his weight plummet in that time. He goes into great detail of his father’s situation, but this line sums it up perfectly.

“In the span of a week, I went from not really taking this virus seriously to realizing that I could lose my father,” the younger Boselli wrote.

As for Andrew’s experience, he shared a glimpse into the day-by-day impact it had on him.

“Although I had what doctors consider to be a “mild” case of it, my experience was anything but mild,” Boselli wrote. “I woke up on a Sunday morning with a low-grade fever, thinking that would be the worst of it.

“By that night, my temperature was 103 degrees. It was the highest fever of my life, but I felt like I was freezing,” Boselli continued. “I was glued to the couch with no energy, no appetite and nothing but fluids and over-the-counter medicines to help me feel better.

“The hardest part was feeling slightly short of breath. That’s a bad feeling anyway, and knowing that shortness of breath is often a symptom of severe cases made it that much worse,” Boselli added. “I had never felt so not like myself.”

He said his symptoms went away mostly after three days, but the ‘virus has a way of playing games with your mind’.

In the end, the personal experience for Andrew Boselli and his family have taught him a hard lesson. But it also has made him appreciate efforts by leaders and medical professionals to push to ‘flatten the curve’ and work towards an end to this pandemic.

“This whole journey has been a wakeup call for me. We are all fighting against a serious illness that doesn’t care who you are or where you’re from, and one that can cause major problems no matter how old you are,” Boselli wrote.

“Yes, social distancing is hard. ... Summer is coming and we all want to be together, enjoying each other’s company,” Boselli continued. “And, for me, I know I’m counting down the days until I can be around my coaches and teammates again, especially after the way they supported me over the last few weeks.

“But the only way for that to happen is listen to the experts and follow their guidance,” Boselli added. “Because even if this doesn’t turn into a big thing for you, it could have an impact on your parents, your grandparents, or someone else’s family.

“This is something that needs to be taken seriously. And if we all do our part, we can get through it,” Boselli concluded with.

The complete personal account from Boselli can be found here.