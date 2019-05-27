Florida State opens road to Omaha in Athens

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

May 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State, which went 36-21 during the season and finished sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, learned on Monday afternoon that they are heading to the Athens Regional in the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Athens Regional will be hosted by No. 4 national seed Georgia. Joining the Seminoles and Bulldogs in Athens, Ga. will be No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic and No. 4 seed Mercer. Play for the Seminoles begins on Friday at noon against FAU on ESPN3. The Bulldogs and Bears square off at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Athens Regional is matched with the Baton Rouge Regional, which is led by No. 14 national seed LSU. Joining LSU in Baton Rouge is No. 2 seed Arizona State, No. 3 seed Southern Miss and No. 4 seed Stony Brook. Play in that regional begins at 1 p.m. on ESPN3 when the Golden Eagles face off with the Sun Devils. The Tigers face Stony Brook at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

FSU is not a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2006 and will travel for a regional for the first time since 2010. It is the seventh time in 40 seasons under Martin Sr. that the Seminoles will travel for a regional. FSU has now made 42 consecutive postseason appearances, the longest streak in the nation. That streak includes every season under Mike Martin Sr. as a head coach.

The Seminoles are just 8-12 on the season away from Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

On Sunday evening, the NCAA unveiled the 16 regional host sites: Athens Regional (Georgia), Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech), Baton Rouge Regional (LSU), Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina), Corvallis Regional (Oregon State), Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas), Greenville Regional (East Carolina), Los Angeles Regional (UCLA), Louisville Regional (Louisville), Lubbock Regional (Texas Tech), Morgantown Regional (West Virginia), Oxford Regional (Ole Miss), Stanford Regional (Stanford), Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt), Starkville Regional (Mississippi State) and Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State).

Those 16 seeds in order are: UCLA, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Stanford, Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina, West Virginia and Oregon State.

It is the first time since 2006 that there are no regionals being hosted in the Sunshine State.

FSU is looking to make their 23rd College World Series appearance in program history. They have made 16 appearances under Martin Sr., who enters his final postseason with a career record of 2023-734-4. Among those 16 appearances in the College World Series, they have made it only once when starting on the road in the regionals.

The Seminoles, who enter the postseason with 36 wins, also need four more victories to extend their streak of 40-or-more win seasons to 42. The next longest streak in the nation is Louisville at eight seasons, including this year.