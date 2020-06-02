FSU outlines guidelines for return to summer workouts

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State athletic department has laid out the guidelines for voluntary summer football workouts, which began on Monday.

The plan is called "Seminole Safe," and lists 14 bullet points as well as a power-point presentation for additional guidance.

Guidelines include:

The Moore Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The limited hours are so the building can be "deep cleaned" each day



Face coverings are mandatory for all and must be worn in all common places



All football players participating in voluntary workouts must be tested for COVID-19



Through at least June 21, sports should not have more than 25% of employees present at one time

