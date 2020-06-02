FSU outlines guidelines for return to summer workouts

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State athletic department has laid out the guidelines for voluntary summer football workouts, which began on Monday.
The plan is called "Seminole Safe," and lists 14 bullet points as well as a power-point presentation for additional guidance.
Guidelines include:
There is no word yet on when other fall sports can return to summer workouts.
Unlike the SEC, the ACC has not held a formal vote to reopen facilities.