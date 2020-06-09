Florida State reports at least one football player has coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University says at least one of its football players has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the football program confirmed the case, but declined to release more information, citing healthcare privacy laws.

"Student-Athletes that test positive for Covid-19 are quarantined and isolated away from others for two weeks," said Senior Associate Communications Director Derek Satterfield.

Satterfield says the university is providing alternate housing for any players who test positive. After two weeks, they will be re-tested.

They cannot come out of quarantine until testing negative twice within 48 hours, as is recommended by the CDC.

Those players will also have to undergo a new cardiac evaluation before being cleared, according to Satterfield.

The university began testing players on the football team May 20.

The team is now in voluntary summer workouts, which started June 1.

FSU joins a growing list of schools reporting coronavirus cases among college athletes.

The University of Alabama, Auburn University, Arkansas State, the University of Iowa, Marshall University, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech are among the colleges reporting COVID-19 cases in their athletic programs in recent weeks, according to CNN.