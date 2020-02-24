Florida State rises two spots in latest AP men's basketball poll

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After staying put at #8 for three weeks, Florida State has climbed two spots to #6 in the latest Associated Press men's basketball Top 25 poll.

FSU swept the week, defeating Pittsburgh at home and notching a road victory at N.C. State, and have won three straight since falling at Duke on February 10.

Aside from the Noles rise, a shakeup occurred in the Top 5 as well, as both Baylor and San Diego State were handed losses. Kansas, who defeated Baylor this weekend, is the new #1 team, followed by the Bears, Gonzaga, Dayton and the Aztecs.

The Seminoles are the highest-ranked ACC team this week, ahead of Duke (#7) and Louisville (#11).

FSU hosts Louisville on Monday before traveling to Clemson on Saturday.

This week's full AP Top 25 can be seen by clicking here.