Florida State rises two spots in latest AP men's basketball poll

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton paces past his starting five players during player introductions of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
February 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After staying put at #8 for three weeks, Florida State has climbed two spots to #6 in the latest Associated Press men's basketball Top 25 poll.

FSU swept the week, defeating Pittsburgh at home and notching a road victory at N.C. State, and have won three straight since falling at Duke on February 10.

Aside from the Noles rise, a shakeup occurred in the Top 5 as well, as both Baylor and San Diego State were handed losses. Kansas, who defeated Baylor this weekend, is the new #1 team, followed by the Bears, Gonzaga, Dayton and the Aztecs.

The Seminoles are the highest-ranked ACC team this week, ahead of Duke (#7) and Louisville (#11).

FSU hosts Louisville on Monday before traveling to Clemson on Saturday.

This week's full AP Top 25 can be seen by clicking here.

 