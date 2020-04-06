Florida State senior returns to Tallahassee after being stuck in Peru for three weeks under coronavirus lockdown

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The State Department estimates the coronavirus has left more than 50,000 Americans stranded in other countries. Officials evacuated roughly over 8,000 over the weekend alone.

More than two-dozen Tallahassee residents are among some of the 45,000 Americans that have made it back stateside; that includes Florida State student Erica Henry, who was stuck in a third world country for weeks.

The State Department is calling it an unprecedented and heroic effort to bring those folks home. Henry, who is part of that steady stream of returning Americans, says she's very happy to be back.

"It feels great. It's a lot of stress of my shoulders," Henry, an FSU senior, said Monday. "It was the first I've been able to relax in a while, like fully relax, without worrying about what was going to happen."

After getting stuck in Peru for 19 days with her father when the Peruvian government abruptly locked down the country on March 15.

Two of tens of thousand of Americans, the State Department says, who were trapped overseas amid the crisis.

"The thought that we would have to run evacuations from every region of the world simultaneously was not something we had game-planned," explained Ian Brownlee, who is in charge of the the U.S. Department of State effort to bring them all home.

"This is a 24-hour a day, seven days a week, multi-thousand person a day operation," he continued.

The Department, saying Monday, it's still efforting more than 80 flights worldwide for thousands stranded abroad, hoping for the same news Henry got.

"The U.S. Embassy sent me an email and it said, basically, you have been confirmed on a manifest," she said.

She had about 12 hours, a bus ride and a long wait in line before she climbed the stairs to her flight home.

Henry, who is the roommate of a WCTV employee, says even though things are different back here, it's still better than in Peru, where she couldn't leave her hotel or go outside.