Florida State softball sweeps senior weekend against Duke

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The senior class for the Florida State Seminoles went out with a bang this weekend, sweeping the Duke Blue Devils in a three-game series.

Duke (25-30, 11-13 ACC) would scrap with the Seminoles (45-8,16-5 ACC) all weekend, but FSU’s firepower and timely bats would prove to be the difference.

Game One - Florida State 8, Duke 0 (5 innings)

The first and most decisive contest had the Seminoles blanking Duke 8-0 in a five-inning run-rule victory. Florida State would hang seven runs on the Blue Devils in the third inning and would hit two homers in the game courtesy of Cali Harrod and Elizabeth Mason. Harrod, Mason, Sydney Sherill and Cassidy Davis would all put up 2 RBI apiece in the contest.

In the circle, Meghan King would work three innings, giving up two hits and offering as many strikeouts, while Kathryn Sandercock would surrender just one hit in her two frames.

Game Two - Florida State 3, Duke 2

In game two, the ‘Noles would be pushed to the brink by Duke. The Blue Devils surrendered only five hits to the Tribe with FSU surrendering the same number. Both of Duke’s runs would come courtesy of the long ball as both Raine Wilson and Kristina Foreman would hit solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

Sherill would hit a home run of her own for the Seminoles, with RBI from Harrod and Zoe Casas making up the remainder of FSU’s scoring offense.

Game Three - Florida State 8, Duke 1

On Senior Day, Florida State would find breathing room late in the contest, putting up three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to come away with a 8-1 victory. The long ball was FSU’s friend throughout the day with Harrod, Mason, Dani Morgan and Cassidy Davis all going yard in the game and in doing so, breaking the school’s previous single season home run record of 76 set the year prior.

King would pitch 6.2 innings with nine strikeouts before being pulled with the rest of her fellow seniors for a final curtain call at Joanne Graf Field.

Next up for the Seminoles is a trip to Syracuse to play a three-game series against the Orange in the regular season finale.