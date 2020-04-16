Florida State to hold virtual commencements

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University says they will stream a virtual commencement ceremony for spring graduates on Saturday, May 2.

"We were all heartbroken when the coronavirus pandemic forced us to cancel spring commencement at the Tucker Center,” FSU President John Thrasher said. “We still want to recognize our students on graduation day and award the academic degrees that they earned through years of study and hard work. Hopefully, this virtual ceremony will give our graduates and their loved ones an opportunity to participate in a meaningful shared experience.”

The university says the virtual ceremony will incorporate many of the traditional customs associated with the usual on-campus experience, such as the playing of "Pomp and Circumstance," the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and the turning of the tassels on the graduates' caps.

FSU says graduates' names will not be individually announced during the virtual ceremony due to time constraints, but names will appear briefly at the end of the ceremony, and will be found online in the digital commencement program prior to the ceremony.

FSU says this year, 6,973 degrees will be awarded.

Commencements will be streamed via live.wfsu.org, as well as FSU's YouTube and Facebook pages.