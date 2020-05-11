Florida State to install a new emergency alert system this summer

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- When a tornado or severe thunderstorm sets its sights on Florida State University, campus emergency managers quickly work to respond to the storm and, after this summer, they'll significantly improve response times to keep students safe.

Time is of the essence when storms roll onto FSU, and campus Emergency Managers get alerts out as quickly as possible.

Still, that's a few minutes after the National Weather Service issued the warning.

"Our current technology, it doesn't allow us to draw, say, a boundary around campus and focus just on the weather affecting campus, so we have to look to other means to constantly be monitoring weather," Curt Sommerhoff, the Emergency Management Director at FSU, said.

FSU is now adopting a new system this summer, which will shave minutes off the university’s response time.

"As quickly as the weather service is delivering them, we can be getting those out to our population here on campus and again, it doesn't require the middle man that it does now," Sommerhoff said.

FSU students appreciate the responders’ hard work in implementing the new procedure.

"Every second, every minute really counts and if that means we can get more students sheltered in case of a significant weather event on campus, then I'm all for it," Jacob Carstens, an FSU grad student, explained.

Florida State only alerts students when part of campus is under a warning. A warned storm can be moving through Leon County, but if campus is safe, the university won't issue an alert.

