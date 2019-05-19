Florida State Softball rallies past South Carolina, 7-6, wins Tallahassee Regional

By Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV Sports) -- After conceding a lead for the first time this postseason, the Florida State Seminoles rallied behind timely bats to defeat the South Carolina Gamecocks, 7-6 to win the Tallahassee Regional of the 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Tribe would jump out to an early 5-1 lead after the first two innings of play. The Gamecocks would slowly chip away however taking advantage of a tight strike zone and patient bats as FSU ace Meghan King would surrender four walks, a season high. From there the 'Noles would turn to Kathryn Sandercock in the circle who would surrender the go ahead run in the 5th to give Carolina a 6-5 lead.

The Florida State offense would respond in the sixth, taking a 7-6 lead off a 2 RBI single from Makinzy Herzog. King would retake the circle in the bottom of the frame to pitch two innings of shutout softball surrendering just one walk and securing the victory for the garnet and gold.

Florida State will now host the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament where they will face off against the winner of the Stillwater Regional being hosted by Oklahoma State.