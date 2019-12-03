Florida State women's basketball team arriving, ready for test against Spartans

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Coming off a road victory over #6 Texas A&M on Sunday, the Florida State women's basketball team is clicking on all cylinders.

For their efforts in College Station, FSU is now the #8 team in the country.

From a youthful, but talented, bunch last year to a now-well oiled machine, Sue Semrau's squad is off to a perfect 7-0 start.

But, once again, the team is set up for a challenge, as FSU will welcome in Michigan State Thursday inside of the Tucker Center.

Right now, the 'Noles have the target on their back.

Semrau says her team has to embrace the fact that they've gone from the hunter to the hunted.

"We've been here before, but not with this group and so I think it's important that we educate them and we make sure that they understand that there's no reason to relax," she said. "It's not like, 'Oh, we've arrived, we've got so much more to do,' and we have to point out those things and work on those things, specifically in practice and in games."

Tipoff between the 'Noles and Spartans is set for 8 p.m.