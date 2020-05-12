Florida State's Albert announces return to Seminoles

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State junior outfielder Reese Albert has announced he will be returning to FSU for the 2021 season.

Albert posted his announcement on his Instagram page Tuesday night.

Albert has played in 99 games for the garnet and gold, and has slashed .270/.381/.516 as a Seminole.

In the shortened 2020 season, Albert played in 17 games, averaging .242 at the dish with four home runs and 13 RBI.

Albert's announcement of a return comes off the heels of Major League Baseball announcing a reduced draft in 2020, to just five rounds.

Albert is the first draft-eligible Seminole to officially announce he'll return in 2021.