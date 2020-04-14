Florida Supreme Court holding May oral arguments on Zoom, includes marijuana cases

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Supreme Court says for the first time in its history, it will hold oral arguments via video teleconferencing when it hears cases in May.

The court says it is doing this to honor social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Supreme Court justices and attorneys will use Zoom teleconferencing software to conduct court proceedings.

Cases will be heard on May 6 starting at 9 a.m. Some cases of note include legal questions about existing medical marijuana regulations and a proposed citizens' initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use, according to the court.

You can find a live feed of the oral arguments on the Florida Supreme Court's website and Facebook page.

"The Florida Supreme Court has a long history of using technology to make its proceedings widely available to the public," spokesperson Craig Waters said. "It began livestreaming its oral arguments from start to finish starting in 1997 and was the first appellate court in the nation to routinely broadcast its arguments on Facebook Live, starting in early 2018."

The court says its clerk's office will work with attorneys in advance to set up their own Zoom connections with the court.

