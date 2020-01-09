Florida Surgeon General: Get your flu shot

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Health is encouraging people who aren’t vaccinated to get their flu shot as soon as possible.

The health department’s flu review for the start of 2020 shows flu activity remains above levels seen in the previous three seasons. That includes the 2017-18 season, which was one of the largest on record.

Most Florida counties are reporting mild flu activity right now, though Leon, Lafayette and Suwannee counties show moderate activity. The health department says Lafayette County also saw a flu outbreak in the first week of January.

"Influenza is a contagious virus that can spread rapidly in our communities and cause severe illness”, said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. "Getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid the flu; it reduces the spread of the virus and can also help make illnesses less severe for those who do still get sick.”

Health officials recommend the vaccine for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women. Individuals that are at most risk for getting severely ill from the flu are young children, pregnant women, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, and people aged 65 years and older.

Flu vaccines are offered at health care providers' offices, clinics, county health departments, pharmacies, schools, college health centers and from many employers.

