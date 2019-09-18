Florida attempted murder suspect caught in Valdosta

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

September 18, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- A man wanted in Florida on attempted murder was found in Valdosta Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. after law enforcement received an anonymous tip.

Devin Mitchell, 35, was arrested after officers were told that he was seen at a residence on Sundance Circle, according to police.

Officers said they were also told Mitchell had two active warrants through Lowndes County, one for violation of probation and a bench warrant.

Officers went to the residence after it was confirmed that the warrants were valid.

As they approached the residence, they saw a vehicle speed away, according to police.

The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) said the vehicle was found at a residence in the 400 block of University Drive, where Mitchell ran once officers approached the vehicle.

Mitchell was found by the K-9 unit, he was hiding behind a business in the 200 block of Northside Drive, VPD reported.

Mitchell was taken to the Lowndes County Jail where officers were notified Mitchell was wanted out of Broward County, Florida for attempted murder.

"Our officers did a great job working together in apprehending this dangerous subject and getting him off the streets,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.