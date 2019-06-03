Florida attorney general launches price gouging app

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released an app Monday that will help residents report price gouging during a state of emergency.

The app, called NO SCAM, will allow consumers to report allegations of price gouging in real time. Users can attach pictures, copies of receipts and written summaries in their submissions.

Attorney General Moody said, “Price gouging during a declared state of emergency can leave Floridians feeling defenseless and cause a sense of urgency for needed commodities. The stress caused by an approaching storm and its disruptive, and sometimes, devastating aftermath should not be further intensified by price gouging."

"It is our hope that this new app will assist us in raising awareness about price gouging laws and deter those who might otherwise consider violating the law, while at the same time help our consumer protection investigators get the reports and supporting information they need in real time, so they can respond immediately to thwart any alleged illegal activity,” she continued.

The price gouging app can be downloaded for free through Apple and Android stores by searching "NO SCAM."