Florida bill aims to cure balloting woes, streamline counts

By: Associated Press

April 22, 2019

MIAMI (AP) - Florida lawmakers are considering several measures to address the state's long documented election woes.

Similar to the 2000 presidential election, ballot-counting sparked controversy in Florida during the 2018 general election. It prompted Spring Hill Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia and two House committees to draft a bill that could smooth the process for 2020 and beyond.

Among numerous changes to the election process, the bill aims to streamline the absentee balloting schedule and require more training for verifying ballot signatures.

Although the bill has been criticized by the Florida Democratic Party, which says the changes could confuse voters, it has received bipartisan support from the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections, a group comprised of election supervisors from the state's 67 counties.