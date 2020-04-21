Florida businesses have mixed reaction to Georgia reopening

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida businesses are reacting to Georgia's phased reopening; most say they're not sure it's time for the Sunshine State to reopen yet.

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce has been monitoring state discussions; President and CEO Sue Dick says it will be clear which industries are low, medium, and high risk.

She says a phased approach would allow the most flexibility and safety.

"If we phase into this and offer and do the safety processes needed, we will be better on the long run so we can get back to the economy that we all know we want," said Dick.

She says the local chamber has been focused on communicating not only with its members, but also businesses who may not be members, to ensure everyone has important information.

The Chamber is ready to communicate state guidelines as soon as they are decided.

"The hard work started yesterday. By the end of this week Friday, there will be some recommendations on which occupations and businesses can start moving into that space," said Dick.

Local businesses have mixed reactions to a possible reopening.

Even those that have been able to stay open in a limited capacity, such as open for takeout, or selling inventory online, have struggled.

"When this is your livelihood, and this is how you provide food for your family and pay your bills, it hits hard," said Sparkle Tallahassee owner Ashley Thomas.

Thomas says safety should come first, and elected leaders have the best idea about how to reopen.

"I do think it's important to follow the guidelines that President Trump places, I think our governor is doing a great job of showing support to our local and small businesses."

Thomas thinks a phased approach could be the best option.

"I think it gives us an opportunity to progress into what our future is going to look like, but if we're not still where we're supposed to be, it gives us an opportunity to pull back," said Thomas. "Their number one concern has to be the safety of all Americans."

850 Salon has been closed since March 25; owner Tanya Evans says she has procedures to keep her employees and customers safe.

"If we're able to open, the concern is still there," said Evans. "We're going to do away with our waiting area, we will require everybody to wear a mask."

Although Evans is prepared, she's not sure it's time to reopen.

"We want to go to work. We need to go to work. But, at the same time, at what cost."

You can find resources from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce by clicking here.