Florida church plans to buy former strip club, turn it into house of worship

A pastor in suburban West Palm Beach says his church is buying a former strip club and will transform it into a house of worship.

A pastor in suburban West Palm Beach, Florida, says his church is buying a former strip club and will transform it into a new home for the congregation. (Source: WPEC/CNN)

For Josh Mauney, the lead pastor of NewSound Church, his prayers – and the prayers of his congregation – have just been answered.

"We're so excited," Mauney said. "I believe that God is opening up some doors that a 20-month-old church can't open by themselves."

NewSound Church holds services every Sunday at Wellington High School and has about 1,000 members.

Now they’re buying a former bar and strip club called Double Dee’s Ranch and turning it into a church with seating for 600 to 700 people.

"I don't mind being in a building that was a strip club any more than I mind somebody walking in our doors that had at one time in their life been a stripper," Mauney said.

"We believe that we can bring hope and healing to any location. That's what we're trying to do."

Mauney, an Air Force veteran, husband and father of four, calls it a miracle that the church could get such a building.

He said the church really needs it, because each week they have to take trailers full of lights and sound equipment to Wellington High, set it all up for the church service and then remove it all.

Mauney said a deal has been reached and all that’s left is to sign the paperwork.

"The people that call NewSound Church home are overwhelmingly excited about the idea of being able to take a space like this and see God do something amazing in it," he said.

He said the church will need to do some renovations, but he hopes to begin holding services on the property by early next year.

Copyright 2019 WPEC via CNN. All rights reserved.