Florida coronavirus numbers continue to grow as test results return

March 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida now has a total of 520 COVID-19 coronavirus cases and the state's death toll now sits at 10, according to the Florida Department of Health's 11 a.m. Friday update.

Of the 520 cases, 474 are Florida residents, six of whom were diagnosed and isolated out of the state. FDOH says 46 cases are non-Florida residents who have been tested and isolated in the state.

The state is currently monitoring 1,009 people who are at risk for coronavirus.

So far, FDOH says the state has conducted 3,416 COVID-19 tests. Of those tests, 520 were positive and 1,870 came back negative. FDOH is still waiting on the results of 1,026 tests.

Health officials say as the state gets more test results back, the number of positive cases will likely rise.

For a breakdown of the cases in the state, look at FDOH's COVID-19 data dashboard.

