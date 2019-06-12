Florida couple uses pet alligator in baby gender reveal

The 5-year-old victim and her grandfather were swimming at a Florida recreation area when an alligator attacked the girl from behind and bit her leg, according to her grandfather. (Source: US Air Force/MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

By: CBSMiami
June 12, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSMiami) — When it comes to baby gender reveals, this one is done in true “Only In Florida” style!

That’s because a Tampa couple used their pet alligator to help them announce the gender of their child.

A video from Tampa station Fox 13, shows Chad Wright dangling a black balloon in front of their pet alligator named Amos. His wife, Stacie Childs-Wright, stands nearby watching.

After a few tries, the alligator chomps on the ballon, releasing a pink powder.

Chad, by the way, is a nuisance wildlife trapper with FWC and Amos has been a family pet since 2000, according to the Fox 13 report.

This is the 10th child for the Wright’s.

Congratulations!

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus