Florida couple uses pet alligator in baby gender reveal

By: CBSMiami

June 12, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSMiami) — When it comes to baby gender reveals, this one is done in true “Only In Florida” style!

That’s because a Tampa couple used their pet alligator to help them announce the gender of their child.

A video from Tampa station Fox 13, shows Chad Wright dangling a black balloon in front of their pet alligator named Amos. His wife, Stacie Childs-Wright, stands nearby watching.

After a few tries, the alligator chomps on the ballon, releasing a pink powder.

Chad, by the way, is a nuisance wildlife trapper with FWC and Amos has been a family pet since 2000, according to the Fox 13 report.

This is the 10th child for the Wright’s.

Congratulations!