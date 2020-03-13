Florida courts to suspend face-to-face proceedings for two weeks due to coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Supreme Court says most face-to-face legal proceedings in the state courts will be suspended for a minimum of two weeks under a statewide order issued Friday afternoon by Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady.

The order takes effect Monday.

Instead of face-to-face proceedings, Justice Canady has authorized local judges to use remote electronic means of conducting legal proceedings when possible.

The courts say this is the first time a limit on face-to-face proceedings has been ordered since the state's courts system was unified by a 1972 constitutional amendment.