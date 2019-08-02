Florida deputy fatally shoots man who approached him with knife

Posted:

By: Associated Press
August 2, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Florida authorities say a suicidal man who approached a deputy with a knife was fatally shot.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Lenny Griffin was pronounced dead Thursday night after being taken to a hospital.

The agency says Deputy Nguyen Tran has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that a relative of Griffin called 911 to say that Griffin was threatening suicide.

The deputy was inside the house when Griffin came out of a bedroom with a chef's knife.

The sheriff's office says Griffin ignored commands to drop the knife. The deputy backed out of the house, and then into a neighbor's yard, but Griffin continued to approach him.

The agency says the deputy shot Griffin fearing for his own life.

 
